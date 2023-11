Mete was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, Dylan Robillard of Olde City Sports Network reports.

Mete played his first NHL game of the season in Saturday's matchup with the Kings, registering one blocked shot in 10:52 of ice time. Unless one of the Flyers' injured blueliners is ready to play, Mete will likely be brought back up before Wednesday's clash with Carolina.