Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Allows four in home loss to Caps

Dubnyk allowed four goals on 26 shots during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

The veteran entered with an 11-2-2 record, .926 save percentage and 2.43 GAA since returning from a lower-body injury Dec. 29, so it's probably wise not to overreact to Thursday's underwhelming showing. There aren't many matchups where Dubnyk shouldn't be viewed as a solid option, and it's also worth noting that Minnesota is currently icing its healthiest lineup of the season.