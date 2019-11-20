Play

Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Dealing with personal matter

Dubnyk is currently away from the team tending to a family matter, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

At this point it isn't clear if Dubnyk will be available for Thursday's matchup with Colorado, but if he's not, Alex Stalock will likely get the start in goal with Kaapo Kahkonen serving as his backup.

