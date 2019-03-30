Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Holds off rally for 30th win

Dubnyk stopped 35 of 37 shots in a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights on Friday.

Dubnyk was spotted a three-goal advantage just over halfway through the game, and held on despite allowing two goals to Vegas center Paul Stastny. Dubnyk improved to 30-27-6 with a 2.57 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He'll likely draw every start as long as the Wild remain in the playoff hunt -- they're four points back of the Avalanche with four games to go.