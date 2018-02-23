Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Friday in New York

Dubnyk will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Rangers, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk has been solid in the month of February, compiling a 5-1-2 record while posting a 2.48 GAA and .925 save percentage in nine appearances. He'll look to keep rolling and pick up his 25th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a struggling Rangers team that's lost five consecutive games.