Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Yields four goals in loss
Dubnyk allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 loss against the Jets on Friday.
The 31-year-old yielded two of those four goals on the power play, so he didn't really have as bad of a night as the stat line might suggest. Even still, Dubnyk is one of the coldest goaltenders to begin the season, as in three of his four starts, he's allowed at least four goals. Usually, we'd just chalk it up to a small sample size, but this slow start for Dubnyk is a little more concerning because of his poor finish to last season. He posted a .880 save percentage and 3.28 GAA in his last 12 appearances of the 2016-17 regular season.
