Spurgeon (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Arizona, but his injury isn't as bad as initially feared.
Although Spurgeon's injury isn't as severe as initially feared, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Wild hold him out until Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series. With Spurgeon on the shelf, look for Jordie Benn to draw into the lineup against the Coyotes.
