Spurgeon logged a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5.

Spurgeon picked up an assist for the third straight game, but his minus-3 rating was the worst on the Wild. The 32-year-old defenseman has three helpers, seven shots on net, five blocked shots, a plus-2 rating and four PIM in five playoff outings. He'll continue to play a key role as the team's top defenseman.