Merrill (illness) will not play Thursday in Columbus, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Merrill and Jonas Brodin (lower body) will be out of the Wild lineup and will be replaced by Calen Addison and Dakota Mermis. Merrill is not on the road trip which takes the Wild to Toronto on Friday. He has two goals and 10 points with 67 blocks and 34 hits in 53 games this season.