Kunin (undisclosed) was absent from Monday's practice for a visit with the medical staff.

Kunin's status for the team's tilt against the Hurricanes remains unclear, with coach Bruce Boudreau telling reporters the center will be reevaluated Tuesday. The Missouri native is stuck in a 12-game pointless streak, during which he has tallied a meager 17 shots, 22 hits and a minus-4 rating. Marcus Foligno is the odds on favorite to slot into the lineup if Kunin can't play versus Carolina.