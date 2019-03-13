Head coach Bruce Boudreau said Wednesday that Kunin (upper body) has returned to full health and will play Thursday against Dallas.

Kunin has missed the last two games after he was hit hard in Thursday's win over Tampa Bay. The Wisconsin product has been solid this campaign, racking up 14 points in 37 games. Expect Kunin to resume his role as the second-line center and on the power play.

