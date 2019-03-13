Wild's Luke Kunin: Ready to rock
Head coach Bruce Boudreau said Wednesday that Kunin (upper body) has returned to full health and will play Thursday against Dallas.
Kunin has missed the last two games after he was hit hard in Thursday's win over Tampa Bay. The Wisconsin product has been solid this campaign, racking up 14 points in 37 games. Expect Kunin to resume his role as the second-line center and on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...