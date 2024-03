Johansson (lower body) will not be in action against Arizona on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Johansson was on the ice for a portion of Wednesday's practice but couldn't complete the session. Given the Wild's back-to-back, it seems unlikely that the winger would be ready to face Colorado on Friday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Given all their forward injuries, Minnesota has been rolling with seven defensemen, a trend that could continue Thursday.