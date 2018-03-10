Seeler (biceps) will not join the team in Edmonton on Saturday after all defensemen emerged from Friday's contest healthy, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Seeler's improving in regards to his biceps injury and battle with the flu, but he was only expected to join the team in Edmonton if another blueliner suffered an injury in Friday's contest. He will stay home in Minneapolis as a result and will continue preparing for a potential return Tuesday when the team comes back home to host the Avalanche.