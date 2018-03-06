Wild's Nick Seeler: Ruled out Tuesday
Seeler (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Seeler is reportedly dealing with some soreness, so it doesn't sound like he is expected to be sidelined long term. The Minnesota native is still looking for his first NHL goal, having tallied two helpers, a plus-5 rating and eight shots in his 11 outings. Gustav Olofsson figures to replace Seeler on the blue line versus Carolina.
