Wild's Nick Seeler: Unavailable against Winnipeg
Seeler (upper body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Jets, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The recently recalled Matt Bartkowski will replace Seeler in the lineup for Saturday's contest. The 25-year-old blueliner will hope to heal up in time for Monday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
