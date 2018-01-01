Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Eyeing return Thursday

Niederreiter (ankle) is scheduled for morning skate Tuesday, and the Wild will try to get him in Thursday's lineup against the Sabres, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.

Minnesota has won two of the last four games without Niederreiter, who's collected 10 goals and six assists -- including six power-play points -- through 29 contests. He's bound to miss Tuesday's home clash with the Panthers, but remains away from the injured reserve list and appears poised to return later in the week; presumably a lot depends on how he fares at the next morning skate.