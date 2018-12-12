Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Picks up goal and assist in win

Niederreiter recorded a goal and an assist in a 7-1 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

The Swiss winger has tallied three points over his last two games, and in 30 contests this season, Niederreiter's 2018-19 production remains above historical averages. Playing his sixth season as a member of the Wild, the 26-year-old was recently moved into a top-six role and has taken full advantage of the promotion. Niederreiter led his team with four shots on goal Tuesday night.