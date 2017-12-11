Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Tallies game-winner versus Sharks

Niederreiter scored the game-winning goal in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Sharks on Sunday.

The 25-year-old's game-winner in overtime is his 10th goal of the season, putting him on pace to blow away his career-high 25 goals from 2016-17. However, there are definitely some concerns regarding Niederreiter's fantasy value. He's posted a career-high 18.5 shooting percentage through 23 games, which is likely not sustainable. His career norm in the category is 13.3 percent, so unless he increases his volume of shots to the net, then his goal scoring pace should slow. The second concerning stat is Niederreiter only has four assists. Last season, he had 32 on his way to a career-high 57 points. Niederreiter will not match his points total from a season ago unless he begins picking up more helpers.