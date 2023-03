Reaves (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's contest versus Colorado, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Reaves left Monday's contest because of the injury. He has five goals, 14 points, 36 PIM and 178 hits in 66 appearances this season. With Brandon Duhaime (illness) also set to miss the game, the Wild will send out 11 forwards and seven defensemen Wednesday.