Wild's Zach Parise: Could make season debut next weekend

Parise (back) is skating well in Minnesota during his team's road trip, Michael Russo of the Athletic reports.

Of course there's no guarantee, but Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau hopes that Parise can make his season debut next Saturday for Minnesota's home opener. The 12-year NHL veteran scored just 42 points last season, his lowest since the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign. Once healthy, Parise should slot back into his role as a top-six winger.