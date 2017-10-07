Wild's Zach Parise: Could make season debut next weekend
Parise (back) is skating well in Minnesota during his team's road trip, Michael Russo of the Athletic reports.
Of course there's no guarantee, but Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau hopes that Parise can make his season debut next Saturday for Minnesota's home opener. The 12-year NHL veteran scored just 42 points last season, his lowest since the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign. Once healthy, Parise should slot back into his role as a top-six winger.
More News
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Ruled out for opening two outings•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Misses practice Monday•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Aiming to practice Monday•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Still not taking contact in practice•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Receives day-to-day tag•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Sights set on Opening Night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...