Wild's Zach Parise: Held pointless in return
Parise made his season debut Tuesday against the Panthers, logging 13:35 of ice time in a 5-1 victory.
Parise was held without a point in the blowout, but he resumed his role on the first power-play unit and fired three shots on goal. The veteran has sat out all season after having back surgery, so it's great to finally see him back in action. Minnesota's success this season will greatly depend on how Parise performs in the second half, making him a must-own fantasy forward. Parise can be an electrifying goal-scorer when he's at his best, so if he was dropped by a fellow fantasy goer, take advantage and snatch him up now that he's healthy.
