Wild's Zach Parise: Keeps mitts hot

Parise scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.

Parise's tally made it 6-0 at 13:19 of the third period. He leads the Wild with 18 goals this season, and he's scored four times in the last three games. The 35-year-old has 30 points, 111 shots on goal and 11 power-play points in 48 contests.