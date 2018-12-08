Wild's Zach Parise: Manages helper in lopsided affair
Parise, who was playing in his 900th NHL contest, had an assist working against a minus-3 rating in Friday's 7-2 road loss to the Oilers.
The milestone night obviously could have gone a lot better for Parise, but he does have nine goals and three helpers since Minnesota's first tilt in November -- a span of 16 games. The top-six winger is producing quietly, which makes sense given that his team has earned only three wins over its past 10 outings.
