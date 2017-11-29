Wild's Zach Parise: Takes to practice ice

Parise (back) finally returned to the ice Wednesday.

This reportedly was the first time Parise had stepped foot on practice ice since undergoing Oct. 24 surgery. Minnesota has had its share of struggles without the veteran playmaker, as it ranks second to last within the Central Division, having posted a mere 24 points through 22 games. Once Parise starts taking contact and practicing in consecutive days, hopefully we'll then have a concrete timetable for his return.