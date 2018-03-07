2018 Hero Indian Open odds: Picks from model that nailed George Coetzee's Tshwane Open win

The European Tour rolls on this week with a stop at the Hero Indian Open, played at the DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India. Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri are the Vegas co-favorites at 12/1, followed closely by Joost Luiten at 14/1 and Chris Wood at 16/1.

Before you make any picks of your own, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Their proprietary computer model was all over the PGA Tour majors last year and is off to a hot start again this year, especially on the European Tour. Last week at the Tshwane Open, it listed George Coetzee as one of the top two contenders. The result: Coetzee fired an 18-under score and cruised to a two-shot victory.

Now that the field for the Hero Indian Open is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One golfer the model loves this week: Julian Suri, a 33/1 long shot.

Suri recorded top-10 finishes in three of his final four events in 2017, and even though he hasn't found the same level of success so far this year, he has posted several low rounds, including a 65 last week at the Tshwane Open.

Even though Vegas sees him as just a fringe top-10 contender at the Hero Indian Open, the model predicts he'll finish in the top five and could even be in play for the title. He's a value pick you should be all over this week.

One huge shocker: Vegas co-favorite Shubhankar Sharma, recently invited to play at the Masters, barely cracks the top 10.

That's surprising because Sharma won the Maybank Championship this year and is coming off a top-10 finish in the WGC-Mexico Championship in a field that was loaded with many of the top golfers in the world.

But the model also took into account his poor recent showings at the Qatar Masters (T79) and the NBO Oman Open (T70). He's somebody to steer completely clearly of this week.

Also, a golfer with odds longer than 40/1 is positioning himself to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who bets on this underdog could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Hero Indian Open? And which long shot stuns the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that is crushing the European Tour, and find out.

Shubhankar Sharma 12/1

Anirban Lahiri 12/1

Joost Luiten 14/1

Chris Wood 16/1

Emiliano Grillo 16/1

SSP Chowrasia 20/1

Pablo Larrazabal 25/1

Jeunghun Wang 28/1

Paul Peterson 28/1

Andrew Johnston 33/1

Julian Suri 33/1

Marcus Kinhult 33/1

Scott Jamieson 33/1