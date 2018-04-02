2018 Masters odds: Tiger Woods and Augusta National props that are sure to be fun
These are the best available props before the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament
With the 2018 Masters fast approaching, patrons excited for the first major of the season are preparing in a variety of ways. Some are figuring out their viewing schedule -- specifically how they can watch while at work on Thursday and Friday -- while others are scouring the odds from sportsbooks for angles on individual golfers and happenings on the Augusta National course.
Plenty of others, of course, care solely about Tiger Woods playing the Masters for the first time since 2015. Will he continue his torrid pace of play at Augusta, once again completing a top-10 finish, or is it possible that Big Cat falls off a bit despite his long streak of success in Georgia?
That all remains to be seen. For now, here is how the oddsmakers have Woods and the rest of the field faring with a variety of prop bets to get you ready for the Masters. All odds listed via BetDSI.
Will Tiger Woods make the 2018 Masters cut? Yes: -170 | No: +140
He's never missed one as a professional. I would venture to say this is as lock-y as it gets with Woods this week in terms of gambling.
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10 at 2018 Masters? Yes: +515 | No: -985
He has 13 top 10s in 18 appearances as a pro, and "yes" is on a great number.
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 20 at 2018 Masters? Yes +260 | No -350
Will Tiger Woods hit ball into water on No. 12 during 2018 Masters? Yes: +150 | No: -200
He finished top 20 in 2015 after not having played for two months. So yes!
Lowest 18-hole score in any round of 2018 Masters -- Over 65.5: -115 | Under 65.5: -115
I love over here, especially with poor weather in the forecast for the weekend.
Will 54-hole leader win the 2018 Masters (ties included)? Yes: -150 | No: +120
No, there will be too many horses.
2018 Masters Winning margin
Playoff: +225
1 shot: +305
2 shot: +425
3 shots: +525
4 shots or more: +345
Of the 81 Masters that have been played, 40 have been either a playoff or decided by one stroke.
How many strokes under par will winner finish in 2018 Masters?
-1 to -5: +285
-6 to -10: +125
-10 or better: +185
Even par or worse: +1000
In the last 10 Masters, the worst winning score was 5 under (Danny Willett in 2016).
Will there be a hole-in-one in 2018 Masters? Yes: -140 | No: +110
There have only been 28 all time, but four of those happened in the last two years.
Will the winner cry on the 18th green of 2018 Masters? Yes: +550 | No: -1000
This one is always fun to parlay with Bubba Watson winning.
Sponsor of 2018 Masters winner (logo must appear on front of hat/visor)
Taylormade: +325
Titleist: +405
Under Armour: +650
Cobra/Puma: +700
Ping: +800
Callaway: +800
PXG: +900
Other: +400
"Other" apparently includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Pieters, Tony Finau, Jason Day and Paul Casey, who are all Nike. That's a pretty good list!
Who will the winner hug first in 2018 Masters? (excluding caddie)
Child: +225
Parent: +605
Wife/Girlfriend: +165
Wife holding child: +305
No hug: +825
Parent would be a good one for Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.
Top senior
Fred Couples: +165
Bernhard Langer: +340
Vijay Singh: +340
Jose Maria Olazabal: +775
Mark O'Meara: +1400
Sandy Lyle: +1435
Larry Mize: +1435
Ian Woosnam: +1440
Larry Mize has made three of four cuts!
Top amateur
Joaquin Niemann: +200
Doc Redman: +360
Doug Ghim: +510
Harry Ellis: +510
Yuxin Lin: +510
Matt Parziale: +510
Give me Ghim at +510, even though Niemann easily has the best chance.
