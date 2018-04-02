2018 Masters odds: Tiger Woods and Augusta National props that are sure to be fun

With the 2018 Masters fast approaching, patrons excited for the first major of the season are preparing in a variety of ways. Some are figuring out their viewing schedule -- specifically how they can watch while at work on Thursday and Friday -- while others are scouring the odds from sportsbooks for angles on individual golfers and happenings on the Augusta National course.

Plenty of others, of course, care solely about Tiger Woods playing the Masters for the first time since 2015. Will he continue his torrid pace of play at Augusta, once again completing a top-10 finish, or is it possible that Big Cat falls off a bit despite his long streak of success in Georgia?

That all remains to be seen. For now, here is how the oddsmakers have Woods and the rest of the field faring with a variety of prop bets to get you ready for the Masters. All odds listed via BetDSI.

Will Tiger Woods make the 2018 Masters cut? Yes: -170 | No: +140

He's never missed one as a professional. I would venture to say this is as lock-y as it gets with Woods this week in terms of gambling.

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10 at 2018 Masters? Yes: +515 | No: -985

He has 13 top 10s in 18 appearances as a pro, and "yes" is on a great number.

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 20 at 2018 Masters? Yes +260 | No -350

Will Tiger Woods hit ball into water on No. 12 during 2018 Masters? Yes: +150 | No: -200

He finished top 20 in 2015 after not having played for two months. So yes!

Lowest 18-hole score in any round of 2018 Masters -- Over 65.5: -115 | Under 65.5: -115

I love over here, especially with poor weather in the forecast for the weekend.

Will 54-hole leader win the 2018 Masters (ties included)? Yes: -150 | No: +120

No, there will be too many horses.

2018 Masters Winning margin

Playoff: +225

1 shot: +305

2 shot: +425

3 shots: +525

4 shots or more: +345

Of the 81 Masters that have been played, 40 have been either a playoff or decided by one stroke.

How many strokes under par will winner finish in 2018 Masters?

-1 to -5: +285

-6 to -10: +125

-10 or better: +185

Even par or worse: +1000

In the last 10 Masters, the worst winning score was 5 under (Danny Willett in 2016).

Will there be a hole-in-one in 2018 Masters? Yes: -140 | No: +110

There have only been 28 all time, but four of those happened in the last two years.

Will the winner cry on the 18th green of 2018 Masters? Yes: +550 | No: -1000

This one is always fun to parlay with Bubba Watson winning.

Sponsor of 2018 Masters winner (logo must appear on front of hat/visor)

Taylormade: +325

Titleist: +405

Under Armour: +650

Cobra/Puma: +700

Ping: +800

Callaway: +800

PXG: +900

Other: +400

"Other" apparently includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Pieters, Tony Finau, Jason Day and Paul Casey, who are all Nike. That's a pretty good list!

Who will the winner hug first in 2018 Masters? (excluding caddie)

Child: +225

Parent: +605

Wife/Girlfriend: +165

Wife holding child: +305

No hug: +825

Parent would be a good one for Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

Top senior

Fred Couples: +165

Bernhard Langer: +340

Vijay Singh: +340

Jose Maria Olazabal: +775

Mark O'Meara: +1400

Sandy Lyle: +1435

Larry Mize: +1435

Ian Woosnam: +1440

Larry Mize has made three of four cuts!

Top amateur

Joaquin Niemann: +200

Doc Redman: +360

Doug Ghim: +510

Harry Ellis: +510

Yuxin Lin: +510

Matt Parziale: +510

Give me Ghim at +510, even though Niemann easily has the best chance.