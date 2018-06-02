2018 Memorial tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods and the field start on Saturday

Joaquinn Niemann and Kyle Stanley share the 36-hole lead at the 2018 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, but a certain 14-time major winner named Tiger Woods is just six back after a 72-67 start. Woods will be paired with none other than Patrick Reed in Round 3, which will be must-see TV.

Should he pick up his first PGA Tour victory this week, Joaquin Niemann would be the youngest winner on the PGA Tour in 87 years. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) June 1, 2018

There are currently 34 players within six strokes of the lead Niemann and Stanley share, so Saturday and Sunday should be a thrill ride to the very finish.

Woods-Reed isn't the only compelling tee time, either. There are several others including most of the top-10 players in the world which should provide for great theater as they try and chase down the leaders.

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Saturday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Saturday's third round. For a full list of Memorial tee times, click here.

All times Eastern.

Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy -- 8:11 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Sung Kang -- 9:50 a.m.

Branden Grace, Phil Mickelson -- 11 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed -- 11:20 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Dustin Johnson -- 12:40 a.m.

Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama -- 1:30 p.m.

Kyle Stanley, Joaquin Neimann (leaders) -- 1:50 p.m.