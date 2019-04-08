2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from advanced computer simulation that called four majors

Few events in the sports world match the history and prestige of the Masters. A win at Augusta can define a career. Golf royalty like Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tiger Woods, and Arnold Palmer have all won the Masters, but for players like Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas, the lack of a victory at Augusta can hang over them until they're finally able to don the green jacket. Those three are among the favorites in the 2019 Masters odds, with McIlroy listed at 8-1, Johnson going off at 10-1, Justin Rose at 12-1, and Woods fetching 14-1. The first 2019 Masters tee times are early Thursday morning, and with 10 golfers getting 20-1 or lower, Vegas believes the 2019 Masters field is wide open. This event sees plenty of action at sportsbooks around the world, so before making any 2019 Masters picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you should see the top PGA predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is nearly set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Jon Rahm, a 16-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rahm boasts an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 9, and the 24-year-old Spanish hitter already has seven top-10 performances during the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. His season highlights include a win at the Hero World Challenge with an eye-popping score of 20-under and a fifth-place run at the Farmers Insurance Open.

And Rahm has an strong recent history at the Masters. A first-round 75 last year left him in danger of missing the cut, but he recovered with a 68 on Friday and then flew up to No. 4 on the leaderboard over the weekend with a 65 and 69 in his final two rounds. He also finished 27th at the Masters two years ago. If he can replicate his strong weekend effort starting on Thursday and shoot up the 2019 Masters leaderboard, this under-the-radar star will have a strong chance to win his first major at Augusta.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world?



Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Si Woo Kim 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1