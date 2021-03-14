A golfer can earn the equivalent of a solid 40-year career for most folks by taking home the 2021 Players Championship on Sunday. The biggest prize money pool in golf is back again this year with the champion at TPC Sawgrass receiving a staggering $2.7 million. For some perspective, that's roughly what Johnny Miller made in his entire career.
The top 45 finishers this year all clear $50,000, and if you make the cut, you're guaranteed $30,000 no matter what you shoot on the weekend. While the major championships have waded into the waters of paying the winner $2 million or more, no tournament pays out better up and down the board than the Players. For example, only the top 24 at last year's Masters cleared $100,000. The top 30 at the Players this week will top that number.
This purse is the same as last year's purse would have been had the tournament been completed and dwarfs every other prize pool in the game. The U.S. Open is next closest at $12.5 million. Last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, for example, was $9.3 million.
It's certainly a week to make your one-and-done selections wisely! Here's a look at the payouts for all 65 golfers who make the cut.
1st: $2,700,000
2nd: $1,635,000
3rd: $1,035,000
4th: $735,000
5th: $615,000
6th: $543,750
7th: $506,250
8th: $468,750
9th: $438,750
10th: $408,750
11th: $378,750
12th: $348,750
13th: $318,750
14th: $288,750
15th: $273,750
16th: $258,750
17th: $243,750
18th: $228,750
19th: $213,750
20th: $198,750
21st: $183,750
22nd: $168,750
23rd: $156,750
24th: $144,750
25th: $132,750
26th: $120,750
27th: $116,250
28th: $111,750
29th: $107,250
30th: $102,750
31st: $98,250
32nd: $93,750
33rd: $89,250
34th: $85,500
35th: $81,750
36th: $78,000
37th: $74,250
38th: $71,250
39th: $68,250
40th: $65,250
41st: $62,250
42nd: $59,250
43rd: $56,250
44th: $52,250
45th: $50,250
46th: $47,250
47th: $44,250
48th: $41,850
49th: $39,750
50th: $38,550
51st: $37,650
52nd: $36,750
53rd: $36,150
54th: $35,550
55th: $35,250
56th: $34,950
57th: $34,650
58th: $34,350
59th: $34,050
60th: $33,750
61st: $33,450
62nd: $33,150
63rd: $32,850
64th: $32,550
65th: $32,250