A golfer can earn the equivalent of a solid 40-year career for most folks by taking home the 2021 Players Championship on Sunday. The biggest prize money pool in golf is back again this year with the champion at TPC Sawgrass receiving a staggering $2.7 million. For some perspective, that's roughly what Johnny Miller made in his entire career.

The top 45 finishers this year all clear $50,000, and if you make the cut, you're guaranteed $30,000 no matter what you shoot on the weekend. While the major championships have waded into the waters of paying the winner $2 million or more, no tournament pays out better up and down the board than the Players. For example, only the top 24 at last year's Masters cleared $100,000. The top 30 at the Players this week will top that number.

This purse is the same as last year's purse would have been had the tournament been completed and dwarfs every other prize pool in the game. The U.S. Open is next closest at $12.5 million. Last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, for example, was $9.3 million.

It's certainly a week to make your one-and-done selections wisely! Here's a look at the payouts for all 65 golfers who make the cut.

1st: $2,700,000

2nd: $1,635,000

3rd: $1,035,000

4th: $735,000

5th: $615,000

6th: $543,750

7th: $506,250

8th: $468,750

9th: $438,750

10th: $408,750

11th: $378,750

12th: $348,750

13th: $318,750

14th: $288,750

15th: $273,750

16th: $258,750

17th: $243,750

18th: $228,750

19th: $213,750

20th: $198,750

21st: $183,750

22nd: $168,750

23rd: $156,750

24th: $144,750

25th: $132,750

26th: $120,750

27th: $116,250

28th: $111,750

29th: $107,250

30th: $102,750

31st: $98,250

32nd: $93,750

33rd: $89,250

34th: $85,500

35th: $81,750

36th: $78,000

37th: $74,250

38th: $71,250

39th: $68,250

40th: $65,250

41st: $62,250

42nd: $59,250

43rd: $56,250

44th: $52,250

45th: $50,250

46th: $47,250

47th: $44,250

48th: $41,850

49th: $39,750

50th: $38,550

51st: $37,650

52nd: $36,750

53rd: $36,150

54th: $35,550

55th: $35,250

56th: $34,950

57th: $34,650

58th: $34,350

59th: $34,050

60th: $33,750

61st: $33,450

62nd: $33,150

63rd: $32,850

64th: $32,550

65th: $32,250