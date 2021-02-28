The PGA Tour rarely travels to different golf courses, so when a good one pops up, it's often a treat. And while the quirkiness of Chapultepec Golf Club will be missed, there's a good chance The Concession will look and play like a tough, major championship-like venue.

With all 17 of the top 17 players in the world and most of the top 50 in attendance at the first WGC of 2021, major championship-like is exactly what we're looking for. Scoring here will be interesting, too, as PGA Tour pros normally do a good amount of their work on the par 5s of any course, but the par 5s on this course are among the four toughest holes The Concession has.

After three rounds, it feels like anybody's tournament to win. Reigning PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa leads at 15 under, but he has a host of challengers nipping at his heels. Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel are just two back, Webb Simpson sits three off the pace and Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed are four out when the final round starts on Sunday.

Here's how you can keep up with all the action on Sunday for the first WGC title of 2021.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio