A tried-and-true winning PGA Tour fantasy golf strategy is rostering underrated players at courses they typically excel at. For the 2024 Travelers Championship, golfers like Jason Day and Keegan Bradley have shown up time after time at TPC River Highlands. Day is appealing for 2024 Travelers Championship fantasy lineups because he has multiple top 10s at the course over his last five starts. Meanwhile, Bradley is the reigning event winner and also had a runner-up in 2019, making him potentially a top Travelers Championship fantasy golf pick.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler had a rough U.S. Open, but he's improved his finish in each of his last three Travelers Championship starts, with a fourth-place coming a year ago. Is this a week to include the World No. 1 in PGA Tour fantasy golf lineups? Or, should you save him for another week and look elsewhere for PGA Tour fantasy golf picks? Before making any 2024 Travelers Championship fantasy golf picks, you have to see the Travelers Championship fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 U.S. Open (Bryson DeChambeau +2000), 2024 Players Championship (Scottie Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is also a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

For the Travelers Championship 2024, Cohen is backing Brian Harman at 40-1 odds this week. The reigning British Open champion has towered over this course like few others despite not picking up a victory at it. However, he was runner-up last year which was his third straight top 10 at TPC River Highlands. His success here stretches beyond that as he has five top 10s at this event over the last six years. He enters into the 2024 Travelers Championship with 13 straight rounds under par at TPC River Highlands.

What makes Harman so effective here is that the course is one of the shortest on tour, so Harman's one true weakness of length off the tee doesn't hurt him here as much as on other courses. Instead, Harman's exceptional short game should be magnified and he is deadly with a putter in his hands, ranking in the top 15 on tour in total putting, overall putting average, putts per round and 3-putt avoidance. Cohen likes this player on this specific course, saying, "At a shorter course, the diminutive Harman should have a big weekend once again."

On the other hand, Cohen is fading Morikawa, one of the favorites, at 16-1 odds. "Every part of his game is working well right now, so why in my right mind would I rank him lower than usual this week? It's because in his limited history at TPC River Highlands, the American has two missed cuts and a T36 on debut to his credit."

One of the closest course comparisons to TPC River Highlands is another Pete Dye-designed course in TPC at Sawgrass. The latter hosts the Players Championship, and Morikawa has yet to find success at the PGA Tour's flagship event. He finished 45th at the tournament this year and has just one top-40 finish over four career starts there. Thus, Morikawa is better saved for another week, and one should look elsewhere with 2024 Travelers Championship lineups. See all of Cohen's Travelers Championship picks at SportsLine.

How to set 2024 Travelers Championship fantasy golf lineups

