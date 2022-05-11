This week's AT&T Byron Nelson is technically the last PGA Tour event before the second major championship of the year -- next week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills -- but the Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch is far from a typical lead-in to a major.
That's because nine of the top 17 players in the world will tee it up this week, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and major winners Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama. Additionally, Spieth, Scheffler and Will Zalatoris will headline a group of players who should receive massively positive reception at a tournament near Dallas, where they all live.
2022 worldwide golf events ranked by strength of field.— Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 10, 2022
1. Players
2. Masters
3. Match Play
4. Genesis
5. API
6. Tournament of Champions
7. Phoenix
8. Farmers
9. RBC Heritage
10. Byron Nelson
Scoring should be preposterously low (-17 didn't even earn you a top 10 last year), and with so many former major winners and top players in the field ahead of next week's PGA, this is (perhaps surprisingly?) one of the better events so far in 2022.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 1 – Thursday
Round starts: 7:45 a.m.
PGA Tour Live (four streams): 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 2 – Friday
Round starts: 7:45 a.m.
PGA Tour Live (four streams): 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 – Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
PGA Tour Live (four streams): 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 – Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
PGA Tour Live (four streams): 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio