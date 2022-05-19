Can you feel it? Do you smell it? The 2022 PGA Championship has arrived, and four days of pristine golf return to Southern Hills for a major championship for the first time in 15 years. It all begins Thursday with Round 1 as the Tulsa, Oklahoma, grounds will be filled to capacity with fans. (Whether they will imbibe in those $18 beers remains to be seen.)

Anticipation has reached a fever pitch with play beginning as Tiger Woods is playing just his second competitive golf event in 15 months and first since the Masters. With defending champion Phil Mickelson not in the field amid his self-imposed exile, Woods will be the "old hat" fans will be following across at least 36 but hopefully 72 holes. Beyond Woods, though, there is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times.

No worries: We have you covered.

Woods pairing with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy; a hard-hitting trio of Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott; and another featuring the world's top three golfers in Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa. McIlroy will be aiming for his first major since 2014, while Spieth hopes to complete the career grand slam and Scheffler looks to go back-to-back at the first two major championships of the season.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship from start to finish Thursday, so be sure to follow Round 1 with us live. Beyond that, hit the links below to follow live on action both on television and streaming online.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 19

Round 1 start time: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:38 a.m. -- Matsuyama / Schauffele / Finau

8:49 a.m. -- DeChambeau / Homa / Hatton

9 a.m. -- Hovland / Zalatoris / Smith

9:11 a.m. -- Woods / Spieth / McIlroy

2:03 p.m. -- Koepka / Lowry / Scott

2:14 p.m. -- D. Johnson / Cantlay / Thomas

2:25 p.m. -- Day / Fowler / Varner

2:36 p.m. -- Rahm / Morikawa / Scheffler

TV coverage: 1-8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+

Additional TV coverage: 12-2 p.m., 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network