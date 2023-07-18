The final major of this thrilling 2023 golf season has arrived with The Open Championship done celebrating its sesquicentennial and moving on to the 151st playing of the R&A's famed tournament. Royal Liverpool hosts for the first time in nine years as the Claret Jug returns to Hoylake, England, for the 13th time overall with a loaded field ready to scrap for the chance to hoist it Sunday.

Cameron Smith enters as the reigning champion, but all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy for the second straight year. The Northern Irishman has been playing some of the best golf of his career lately, and he's coming off a win at the Scottish Open last week that could serve as a prelude to him capturing his first major championship in nine years. McIlroy ended atop the leaderboard the last time Royal Liverpool hosted the Open in 2014; his last major (PGA Championship) also came that year, which was also the last time Rory won back-to-back tournaments in as many weeks.

The competition will be stiff for McIlroy, though. Scottie Scheffler seeks to put a capper on an extraordinary statistical season, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are each aiming to win their second respective majors of the year, and Rickie Fowler hopes to put forth an effort similar to the one he did last time at Royal Liverpool when he finished second to Rory.

While attending The Open Championship is undoubtedly a memorable experience, simply being able to watch golf on one of the game's grandest stages each year is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of The Open all week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of The Open as possible between now and Sunday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the final major of 2023.

All times Eastern

2023 Open Championship TV schedule

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 20

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 2 -- Friday, July 21

Round 2 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 22

Round 3 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 23

Round 4 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)