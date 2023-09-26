Deion Sanders once said, "If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good." How much weight this phrase holds remains unknown, but an extra jolt of confidence based on one's garb is a welcome addition for either team in what is expected to be a highly contested battle at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

The Americans will don their usual colors: red, white and blue. Fortunately (or unfortunately depending how you view their kits), the United States may not need the services of pullovers, rain jackets, cricket sweaters or hoodies as the weather in Rome is expected to remain in the 80s for most of the week with sunshine persisting.

This will lead to a heavy dose of striped polos to pair with the mullets of Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka. The polos are pretty standard for U.S. Ryder Cup teams as they will rock navy on Friday before adding some red into the rotation for the weekend. An American flag hat is sandwiched between two that read U.S.A., but if practice rounds were any indication of style preferences, both Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth could go without a cap during competition.

Here's what you can expect from the U.S. side once the 44th Ryder Cup gets underway Friday morning.

U.S. uniform for Day 1 Ralph Lauren

U.S. uniform for Day 2 Ralph Lauren

U.S. uniform for Day 3 Ralph Lauren

To the Europeans' credit, they like to mix it up. We saw at Whistling Straits an eclectic mash up of colors that included their traditional blue, yellow and white but also the combinations of orange and black and some green intertwined in an attempt to win over some of the Wisconsin faithful.

They will have the wind of a continent in their sails this time around, and the uniforms are as polished as ever with Loro Piana outfitting the team for the fourth straight Ryder Cup. The luxury brand radiates class, and the use of subtle splashes of color goes a long way in tying the European kit together.

The order of their scripting is unknown, but captain Luke Donald confirmed Sunday singles will be reserved for the main European colors of blue and yellow similar to what the team wore for their portraits on Tuesday. White polos featuring a touch of orange with gray pants will occupy Friday or Saturday.

Here's what else you can expect from the European side at the 44th Ryder Cup.