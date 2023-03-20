The 2023 Masters festivities will go virtual on the eve of the year's first major championship. Augusta National Golf Club announced Monday the first playing of the "Road to the Masters Invitational," to be held Sunday, April 2 following the conclusion of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

A crew of four broadcasters, including CBS's Amanda Renner, will provide live analysis as eight celebrities -- to be announced at a later date -- play EA Sports' "PGA Tour: Road to the Masters" video game in front of a live audience and streaming live.

The contestants will gather together at Augusta National's Press Building as four teams of two compete in an alternate-shot format round on the game, which will be released nationally at the week's end. Following nine holes, the top two teams will advance to a three-hole, alternate-shot final round to be played on Amen Corner, holes 11-13 at Augusta National.

The celebrities will play as former Masters champions Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama as well as Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and others.

"Road to the Masters Invitational" will stream live from 6-8 p.m. ET across numerous platforms including, including Masters.com. A replay will air later in the week on ESPN2.

"PGA Tour: Road to the Masters" is EA Sports' first venture back into the golf video game space since 2015 when Rory McIlroy donned the cover. Previously featuring Tiger Woods on the cover from 1999-2014, EA Sports will instead lean on new gameplay options and the inclusion of some of the most storied golf course in the world, such as Augusta National.