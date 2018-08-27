Dell Technologies Championship 2018 odds: Surprising FedEx Cup Playoffs picks by advanced model that nailed Justin Thomas' win

The 2018 Dell Technologies Championship will take place at TPC Boston this week, as the PGA's top 100 players compete in the second tournament of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Three of the oast five winners at TPC Boston have gone on to win the FedEx Cup.

Dustin Johnson is the favorite at 9-1. Justin Thomas -- the defending tournament and FedEx Cup champion -- is getting 11-1 odds, while other big names such as Rory McIlroy (14-1), Tiger Woods (18-1) and Jason Day (16-1) are among the favorites. Before you make any 2018 Dell Technologies Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.



Now that the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, the only player to win the FedExCup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.



Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory -- his last win in the FedExCup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. However, he still enters the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship with plenty of confidence. Last week at the Northern Trust, Woods shot his first bogey-free round of 2018. And he has finished in the top 10 in five of his past nine starts at TPC Boston.



Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, a three-time major champion, doesn't even sniff the top five.



Despite winning his second major title of the year at the 2018 PGA Championship, Koepka has finished 39th or worse in two of his past five starts on the PGA Tour. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.



Dustin Johnson 9-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jason Day 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Justin Rose 25-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Tommy Fleetwood 28-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 33-1

Henrick Stenson 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1