John Deere Classic odds 2018: Surprising picks from same model that nailed Kevin Na's Greenbrier win

The 2018 John Deere Classic tees off Thursday from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. TPC Deere Run has been the home course for the John Deere Classic since 2000. Francesco Molinari and reigning champion Byrson DeChambeau are the Vegas favorites at 10-1, followed closely by 2012 champion Zach Johnson at 12-1. The John Deere Classic 2018 purse will be $5.8 million, with $1.044 million for the champion, and everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will put down wagers on who wins it all. Before you make any 2018 John Deere Classic picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Kevin Na for last week's A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Despite Na being a massive 40-1 long shot, the model projected him as a top contender. The result: Na shot 69 or better in all four rounds and won the tournament by six strokes. Anybody who used the model was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

It also nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend.

Now that the 2018 John Deere Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the John Deere Classic 2018: Austin Cook, a 40-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



Cook has two top-10 finishes in his last three starts on the PGA Tour and currently ranks 24th in FedEx season points (997) thanks to his victory at the RSM Classic and two other top-10 finishes. Cook ranks in the top 30 on the PGA Tour in both driving accuracy percentage (66.52) and birdie average (3.91), which will allow him to shoot a low score this week at TPC Deere Run.

Another surprise: Steve Stricker, a three-time John Deere Classic champion, doesn't sniff the top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with 2018 John Deere Classic odds of 20-1 or longer will make a deep run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the John Deere Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest John Deere Classic odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full John Deere Classic projected leaderboard from the model that was all over Kevin Na's dominant performance at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Francesco Molinari 10-1

Zach Johnson 12-1

Joaquin Niemann 16-1

Ryan Moore 18-1

Kyle Stanley 20-1

Steve Stricker 20-1

Chesson Hadley 30-1

Austin Cook 40-1

Wesley Bryan 45-1

Andrew Landry 50-1

David Lingmerth 50-1

Chris Kirk 55-1

Danny Lee 55-1

Brian Gay 60-1

Kevin Streelman 60-1

Kevin Tway 60-1

Scott Piercy 60-1

Sung Kang 60-1