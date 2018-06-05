PGA Tour DFS, St. Jude Classic 2018: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the St. Jude Classic, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with more almost $2 million in career winnings and he's off to a red-hot start on his PGA Tour picks this year.
Last week at the Memorial Tournament, McClure locked in Bryson DeChambeau at $7,700 on DraftKings. The result? DeChambeau fired three rounds of 69 or under on his way to a score of 15 under par and a victory in a playoff. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.
Now, he has set his sights on the St. Jude Classic and has revealed his optimal DFS lineups.
One huge name McClure is all over this week: Phil Mickelson, who is $12,100 on FanDuel and $10,600 on DraftKings.
Mickelson, a five-time major champion, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. Mickelson has three consecutive top-10 finishes at the St. Jude Classic and ranks third on tour with a 4.80 birdie average.
Mickelson is among the most expensive players on DraftKings and FanDuel this week, but you can afford him if you follow McClure's roster-building strategy.
One player McClure is avoiding like the plague at the St. Jude Classic: Brooks Koepka ($12,400 on FanDuel, $11,100 on DraftKings).
Koepka is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings, but he has finished T42 or worse in two of his past four starts. McClure sees far better values than Koepka in the 2018 St. Jude Classic field.
McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.
So what lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel for the St. Jude Classic? And what mid-priced player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.
-
WATCH: Bears invade course in Alaska
Three black bears played through at Moose Run Golf Course in Anchorage
-
JT talks 'pointless' 65 at Shinnecock
The No. 1 player in the world is preparing for the second major of the year
-
Mickelson, McIlroy talk U.S. Open setup
Two of the best players in the world are curious about what the USGA has in store at Shinn...
-
St. Jude Classic 2018 odds, golf picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 St. Jude Classic 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
DeChambeau's win reverberates in 2018
The Scientist (or is it The Artist?) took a monster event at Muirfield Village over the we...
-
DeChambeau gets it done at the Memorial
DeChambeau, 24, impressed all week at Muirfield Village