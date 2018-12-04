QBE Shootout 2018 odds: Surprising picks, predictions from advanced computer model that nailed four majors

The PGA Tour is heading to Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Friday for the 2018 QBE Shootout, a challenger season event. The QBE Shootout features 24 golfers that will compete against each other as 12 two-person teams. Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na enter the 2018 QBE Shootout as the Vegas favorites at 5-1, followed closely by Cameron Champ and Kevin Kisner at 11-2. Before you make any 2018 QBE Shootout picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. It was all over Jon Rahm (12-1) at last week's Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season.

Now that the 12-team 2018 QBE Shootout field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Defending champions Sean O'Hair and Steve Stricker stumble this week and don't even crack the top 10.

Stricker and O'Hair put on a show at this event last year, shooting 26 under par and winning by two strokes. However, Stricker hasn't played a PGA Tour event since missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship in August. Meanwhile, O'Hair has missed the cut in three of his four starts on the PGA Tour this season. They're a team you want to fade this week at Tiburón Golf Club.

Another surprise: Tony Finau and Lexi Thompson, who are 14-1 long shots, make a serious run at the title. They're a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The Finau-Thompson partnership finished in fourth place at this event last year and will look to make a splash at the QBE Shootout 2018. Thompson has had recent success at Tiburón Golf Club, winning the LPGA Tour's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship by four strokes. Finau has finished in second place in two of his past four starts and enters the 2018 QBE Shootout ranked fifth on the PGA Tour in scoring average at 68.902 strokes.

Also, the model says two additional teams with odds of 10-1 or longer will make a strong run at title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So which team wins the 2018 QBE Shootout? And where does every team finish?



Bryson DeChambeau/Kevin Na (5-1)

Cameron Champ/Kevin Kisner (11-2)

Billy Horschel/Brandt Snedeker (13-2)

Charley Hoffman/Gary Woodland (7-1)

Pat Perez/Kyle Stanley (15-2)

Charles Howell III/Luke List (8-1)

Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III (10-1)

Emiliano Grillo/Graeme McDowell (10-1)

Sean O'Hair/Steve Stricker (14-1)

Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman (14-1)

Tony Finau/Lexi Thompson (14-1)

Luke Donald/Andrew Landry (25-1)