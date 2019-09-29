Top 25 high school football rankings, presented by Powerade
No. 1 Mater Dei downs St. John's, heads into league play 5-0 while winning with nearly 40-point per game margin.
Video: Top 25 high school football rankings
Mallard Creek is the only new team to join the Top 25 this week.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) had one of the toughest non-league schedules in the country and the Monarchs breezed past it going 5-0 and winning by an average of 36 points per game. The wins came against Centennial (Corona, Calif.), Villa Park (Calif.), Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.), St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and St. John's (Washington, D.C.).
There was only one Top 25 matchup last week and No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) recorded its fourth shutout of the season with a 28-0 win over St. ...
