2017 MLB Playoff Predictions: CBS Sports picks for D-Backs-Rockies Wild Card Game
It's the Rockies against the Diamondbacks in Arizona
Wednesday's NL Wild Card Game features an intra-divisional battle at Chase Field between the Rockies and Diamondbacks. The winner of this contest gets to advance to the NLDS and take on the Dodgers. How does the CBS hive mind see this winner-take-all affair going? Let's have a look ...
Score:
ARI: 5-3
ARI: 7-4
ARI: 5-3
COL: 4-2
ARI: 7-1
The Diamondbacks finished six games ahead of the Rockies in the NL West standings and put up a run differential of +153 to Colorado's mark of +67. The D-backs won 11 of 19 against the Rockies during the regular season. As for the pitching match-up, Zack Greinke goes for Arizona opposite Jon Gray. While Greinke of course has the stronger body of work, Gray's been outstanding on a rate basis in 2017.
In the end, though, all but one of us say the Snakes will move on.
