2018 MLB playoffs: Bracket, schedule, start times, TV channels, live stream, postseason scores, results

The World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers is underway

The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason is rolling along, with both Championship Series in the books. In other words, we're getting closer and closer to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with the Red Sox and Dodgers battling for the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy. 

The World Series gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 23 with and conclude no later than Oct. 31. The games will air on Fox, and can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.  

Below you'll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results. 

2018-mlb-playoff-bracket.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

World Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Tue., Oct. 23

8:09 p.m. ET

Game 1: L.A. Dodgers at Boston

Fox

BOS 8-4 

Wed., Oct. 24

8:09 p.m. ET

Game 2: L.A. Dodgers at Boston

Fox

BOS 4-2

Fri., Oct. 26

8:09 p.m. ET

Game 3: Boston at L.A. Dodgers

Fox

LAD 3-2 (F/18)

Sat., Oct. 27

8:09 p.m. ET

Game 4: Boston at L.A. Dodgers

Fox

BOS 9-6

Sun., Oct. 28

8:15 p.m. ET

Game 5: Boston at L.A. Dodgers

Fox

Tue., Oct. 30*

8:09 p.m. ET

Game 6: L.A. Dodgers at Boston

Fox

Wed., Oct. 31*

8:09 p.m. ET

Game 7: L.A. Dodgers at Boston

Fox

*- if necessary  

American League Championship Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Sat., Oct. 13

8:09 p.m. ET

Houston at Boston

TBS

HOU 7-2

Sun., Oct. 14

7:09 p.m. ET

Houston at Boston

TBS

BOS 7-5

Tue., Oct. 16

5:09 p.m. ET

Boston at Houston

TBS

BOS 8-2

Wed., Oct. 17

8:39 p.m. ET

Boston at Houston

TBS

BOS 8-6

Thurs., Oct. 18

8:09 p.m. ET

Boston at Houston

TBS

BOS 4-1 

National League Championship Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Fri., Oct. 12

8:09 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

FS1

MIL 6-5

Sat., Oct. 13

4:09 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

Fox

LAD 4-3

Mon., Oct. 15

7:39 p.m. ET

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

FS1

MIL 4-0

Tue., Oct. 16

9:09 p.m. ET

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

FS1

LAD 2-1 (F/13)

Wed., Oct. 17

5:05 p.m. ET

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

FS1

LAD 5-2

Fri., Oct. 19

8:39 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

FS1

MIL 7-2

Sat., Oct. 20

8:09 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

FS1

LAD 5-1

Wild Card Games

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap
Tue., Oct. 2 8 p.m. ET NL: Colorado at Chi. Cubs ESPN COL 2-1 (F/13)

Wed., Oct. 3

8 p.m. ET

AL: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees

TBS

NYY 7-2

American League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Fri., Oct. 5

7:30 p.m. ET

N.Y. Yankees at Boston

TBS

BOS 5-4

Sat., Oct. 6

8:15 p.m. ET

N.Y. Yankees at Boston

TBS

NYY 6-2

Mon., Oct. 8

7:40 p.m. ET

Boston at N.Y. Yankees

TBS

BOS 16-1

Tue., Oct. 9

8 p.m. ET

Boston at N.Y. Yankees

TBS

BOS 4-3

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Fri., Oct. 5

2 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Houston

TBS

HOU 7-2

Sat., Oct. 6

4:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Houston

TBS

HOU 3-1

Mon., Oct. 8

1:30 p.m. ET

Houston at Cleveland

TBS

HOU 11-3

National League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Thurs, Oct. 4

5 p.m. ET

Colorado at Milwaukee

FS1

MIL 3-2 (F/10)

Fri., Oct. 5

4 p.m. ET

Colorado at Milwaukee

FS1

MIL 4-0

Sun., Oct. 7

4:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee at Colorado

MLBN

MIL 6-0

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Thurs, Oct. 4

8:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

MLBN

LAD 6-0

Fri., Oct. 5

9:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

FS1

LAD 3-0

Sun., Oct. 7

8 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

FS1

ATL 6-5

Mon, Oct. 8

4:30 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

FS1

LAD 6-2

Our Latest Stories