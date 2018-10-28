2018 MLB playoffs: Bracket, schedule, start times, TV channels, live stream, postseason scores, results
The World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers is underway
The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason is rolling along, with both Championship Series in the books. In other words, we're getting closer and closer to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with the Red Sox and Dodgers battling for the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy.
The World Series gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 23 with and conclude no later than Oct. 31. The games will air on Fox, and can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below you'll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results.
World Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Tue., Oct. 23
8:09 p.m. ET
Game 1: L.A. Dodgers at Boston
Fox
Wed., Oct. 24
8:09 p.m. ET
Game 2: L.A. Dodgers at Boston
Fox
Fri., Oct. 26
8:09 p.m. ET
Game 3: Boston at L.A. Dodgers
Fox
Sat., Oct. 27
8:09 p.m. ET
Game 4: Boston at L.A. Dodgers
Fox
Sun., Oct. 28
8:15 p.m. ET
Game 5: Boston at L.A. Dodgers
Fox
Tue., Oct. 30*
8:09 p.m. ET
Game 6: L.A. Dodgers at Boston
Fox
Wed., Oct. 31*
8:09 p.m. ET
Game 7: L.A. Dodgers at Boston
Fox
*- if necessary
American League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Sat., Oct. 13
8:09 p.m. ET
Houston at Boston
TBS
Sun., Oct. 14
7:09 p.m. ET
Houston at Boston
TBS
Tue., Oct. 16
5:09 p.m. ET
Boston at Houston
TBS
Wed., Oct. 17
8:39 p.m. ET
Boston at Houston
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 18
8:09 p.m. ET
Boston at Houston
TBS
National League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 12
8:09 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
FS1
Sat., Oct. 13
4:09 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
Fox
Mon., Oct. 15
7:39 p.m. ET
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
FS1
Tue., Oct. 16
9:09 p.m. ET
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
FS1
Wed., Oct. 17
5:05 p.m. ET
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
FS1
Fri., Oct. 19
8:39 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
FS1
Sat., Oct. 20
8:09 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
FS1
Wild Card Games
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|Tue., Oct. 2
|8 p.m. ET
|NL: Colorado at Chi. Cubs
|ESPN
|COL 2-1 (F/13)
Wed., Oct. 3
8 p.m. ET
AL: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
American League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 5
7:30 p.m. ET
N.Y. Yankees at Boston
TBS
Sat., Oct. 6
8:15 p.m. ET
N.Y. Yankees at Boston
TBS
Mon., Oct. 8
7:40 p.m. ET
Boston at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
Tue., Oct. 9
8 p.m. ET
Boston at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 5
2 p.m. ET
Cleveland at Houston
TBS
Sat., Oct. 6
4:30 p.m. ET
Cleveland at Houston
TBS
Mon., Oct. 8
1:30 p.m. ET
Houston at Cleveland
TBS
National League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Thurs, Oct. 4
5 p.m. ET
Colorado at Milwaukee
FS1
Fri., Oct. 5
4 p.m. ET
Colorado at Milwaukee
FS1
Sun., Oct. 7
4:30 p.m. ET
Milwaukee at Colorado
MLBN
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Thurs, Oct. 4
8:30 p.m. ET
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
MLBN
Fri., Oct. 5
9:30 p.m. ET
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
FS1
Sun., Oct. 7
8 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
FS1
Mon, Oct. 8
4:30 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
FS1
