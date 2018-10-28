2018 MLB playoffs: Bracket, schedule, start times, TV channels, live stream, postseason scores, results

The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason is rolling along, with both Championship Series in the books. In other words, we're getting closer and closer to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with the Red Sox and Dodgers battling for the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy.

The World Series gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 23 with and conclude no later than Oct. 31. The games will air on Fox, and can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

World Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Tue., Oct. 23 8:09 p.m. ET Game 1: L.A. Dodgers at Boston Fox BOS 8-4 Wed., Oct. 24 8:09 p.m. ET Game 2: L.A. Dodgers at Boston Fox BOS 4-2 Fri., Oct. 26 8:09 p.m. ET Game 3: Boston at L.A. Dodgers Fox LAD 3-2 (F/18) Sat., Oct. 27 8:09 p.m. ET Game 4: Boston at L.A. Dodgers Fox BOS 9-6 Sun., Oct. 28 8:15 p.m. ET Game 5: Boston at L.A. Dodgers Fox Tue., Oct. 30* 8:09 p.m. ET Game 6: L.A. Dodgers at Boston Fox Wed., Oct. 31* 8:09 p.m. ET Game 7: L.A. Dodgers at Boston Fox

American League Championship Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Sat., Oct. 13 8:09 p.m. ET Houston at Boston TBS HOU 7-2 Sun., Oct. 14 7:09 p.m. ET Houston at Boston TBS BOS 7-5 Tue., Oct. 16 5:09 p.m. ET Boston at Houston TBS BOS 8-2 Wed., Oct. 17 8:39 p.m. ET Boston at Houston TBS BOS 8-6 Thurs., Oct. 18 8:09 p.m. ET Boston at Houston TBS BOS 4-1

National League Championship Series

Wild Card Games

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Tue., Oct. 2 8 p.m. ET NL: Colorado at Chi. Cubs ESPN COL 2-1 (F/13) Wed., Oct. 3 8 p.m. ET AL: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees TBS NYY 7-2

American League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 5 7:30 p.m. ET N.Y. Yankees at Boston TBS BOS 5-4 Sat., Oct. 6 8:15 p.m. ET N.Y. Yankees at Boston TBS NYY 6-2 Mon., Oct. 8 7:40 p.m. ET Boston at N.Y. Yankees TBS BOS 16-1 Tue., Oct. 9 8 p.m. ET Boston at N.Y. Yankees TBS BOS 4-3

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 5 2 p.m. ET Cleveland at Houston TBS HOU 7-2 Sat., Oct. 6 4:30 p.m. ET Cleveland at Houston TBS HOU 3-1 Mon., Oct. 8 1:30 p.m. ET Houston at Cleveland TBS HOU 11-3

National League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Thurs, Oct. 4 5 p.m. ET Colorado at Milwaukee FS1 MIL 3-2 (F/10) Fri., Oct. 5 4 p.m. ET Colorado at Milwaukee FS1 MIL 4-0 Sun., Oct. 7 4:30 p.m. ET Milwaukee at Colorado MLBN MIL 6-0