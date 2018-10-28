2018 World Series: Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, Red Sox's Mitch Moreland trade dramatic three-run homers in Game 4
The Dodgers are looking to tie the World Series at 2-2, the Red Sox to gain a 3-1 advantage
The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers entered the bottom of the sixth inning locked in an 0-0 tie in Saturday night's Game 4 of the 2018 World Series. Then things began to unravel for Red Sox manager Alex Cora, his starter Eduardo Rodriguez, and Boston's chances of securing the championship without needing to return home for a prospective Game 6 or 7.
That's because the Rodriguez encountered trouble, eventually loading the bases with one out to face Cody Bellinger. The left-on-left matchup almost worked out for Boston. Bellinger hit a potential double-play ball, with the Red Sox securing the out at home before catcher Christian Vazquez misfired down the first-base line, permitting the Dodgers to plate a run:
Yasiel Puig then came to the plate with two on and two out. You already know what happened next in all likelihood. Here's Puig dinger:
Puig's homer made it 4-0 Dodgers and gave him his third career World Series home run, tying him for the most by a Cuban-born player:
Given how Boston's offense had performed the past day-plus, it seemed like the Dodgers had a fair chance of securing a win and entering Sunday's Game 5 with a chance to take the series lead. Then Mitch Moreland launched a three-run shot of his own against Ryan Madson in the top of the seventh, pulling the Red Sox to within a run:
Game 4 is offering up sufficient amounts of drama and three-run home runs, folks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB holds annual SU2C placard moment
MLB held its annual placard moment during Game 4 of the World Series
-
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 4: Live updates
The Red Sox will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Dodgers on Saturday night
-
Eckersley throws first pitch to Gibson
Eckersley has continued to be a good sport about the iconic moment
-
Red Sox-Dodgers Game 4 preview, pick
Here's everything you need to know about Game 4
-
Diaz, Hader win Reliever of Year Awards
The awards were presented in Dodger Stadium before Game 4 of the World Series
-
In praise of Nunez's Game 3 adventure
Eduardo Nunez had a game to forget and remember in Game 3