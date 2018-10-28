2018 World Series: Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, Red Sox's Mitch Moreland trade dramatic three-run homers in Game 4

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers entered the bottom of the sixth inning locked in an 0-0 tie in Saturday night's Game 4 of the 2018 World Series. Then things began to unravel for Red Sox manager Alex Cora, his starter Eduardo Rodriguez, and Boston's chances of securing the championship without needing to return home for a prospective Game 6 or 7.

That's because the Rodriguez encountered trouble, eventually loading the bases with one out to face Cody Bellinger. The left-on-left matchup almost worked out for Boston. Bellinger hit a potential double-play ball, with the Red Sox securing the out at home before catcher Christian Vazquez misfired down the first-base line, permitting the Dodgers to plate a run:

Yasiel Puig then came to the plate with two on and two out. You already know what happened next in all likelihood. Here's Puig dinger:

Puig's homer made it 4-0 Dodgers and gave him his third career World Series home run, tying him for the most by a Cuban-born player:

Given how Boston's offense had performed the past day-plus, it seemed like the Dodgers had a fair chance of securing a win and entering Sunday's Game 5 with a chance to take the series lead. Then Mitch Moreland launched a three-run shot of his own against Ryan Madson in the top of the seventh, pulling the Red Sox to within a run:

Game 4 is offering up sufficient amounts of drama and three-run home runs, folks.