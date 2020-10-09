American League East rivals clash in a fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series when the New York Yankees meet the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. The Yankees used the home run ball to defeat the Rays 5-1 on Thursday to force a Game 5. New York, which finished 33-27 during the regular season, is looking to reach to American League Championship Series for the second straight year. Tampa Bay, which won the division with a 40-20 mark, is looking to reach the ALCS for the first time since 2008.

First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York is the -157 favorite on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Rays odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Rays vs. Yankees picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch 10,000 times, returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards. It also got off to a hot start in the first week of the 2020 MLB Playoffs, hitting all three top-rated money-line MLB picks -- including the Cardinals (+150) in Game 1 against the Padres -- and returning almost $300 on the week.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Rays. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Rays vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Rays money line: New York -157, Tampa Bay +147

Yankees vs. Rays run line: New York -1.5

Yankees vs. Rays over-under: 7.5 runs

NYY: Is first in MLB in runs scored (45) during the postseason and was fourth in the regular season (315)

TB: LF Randy Arozarena is tied for third in MLB with a .500 batting average through six playoff games.

Why you should back the Rays

Tampa Bay will look for the series clincher and is expected to send right-hander Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA) to the mound. Glasnow struck out 10 in the Rays' Game 2 victory, allowing four earned runs over five innings in a 7-5 Tampa Bay triumph. During the regular season, Glasnow was 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA against the Yankees with seven walks and 22 strikeouts. The Rays pitching staff as a whole has compiled a 4.08 ERA in the postseason, 11th-best in baseball. In 53 innings, Tampa Bay pitchers have allowed 50 hits, 24 earned runs, 11 homers and 20 walks, while striking out 61.

Offensively, Arozarena has been red hot. He has four multi-hit games in six postseason contests and is 12-for-24 with two doubles, one triple, three homers and four RBIs in that stretch. He hit .281 during the regular season with seven homers and 11 RBIs. In four playoff games against the Yankees, he is 8-for-16 with three homers and three RBIs.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to start right-hander Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.84 ERA), who got the win in Game 1. In six innings, he allowed six hits, three earned runs and two walks, while striking out eight. He did allow a pair of home runs. He is 2-0 this postseason with 21 strikeouts and just two walks. During the regular season, Cole was 0-1 with a 4.96 ERA in three starts against the Rays, allowing 20 hits, nine earned runs, five homers and six walks, while striking out 27 in 16 1/3 innings. He had a 1.59 WHIP.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres (.308) has stepped up his play in the series and helped lead the Yankees to a Game 4 win, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a two-run homer. He is 4-for-13 in the series with two stolen bases. For the season, he has eight hits against the Rays with three RBIs. In 39 career games against Tampa Bay, he has 26 hits with three homers and 12 RBIs.

How to make Yankees vs. Rays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says the starting pitchers from both teams will combine to allow nearly five runs in 11-plus combined innings, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. Head to SportsLine now to see the pick.

So who wins Rays vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year and got off to a hot start in the 2020 MLB Playoffs.