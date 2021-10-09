The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is underway, and eight teams are left battling for this year's World Series title. This year's playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games, leaving four LDS matchups: Astros-White Sox and Rays-Red Sox in the American League, and Giants-Dodgers and Brewers-Braves in the National League.

The Astros opened up a 2-0 lead over the White Sox on Friday, while the Red Sox and Rays head to Game 3 tied 1-1. In the National League, the Giants and Brewers were Game 1 winners on Friday.

So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

2021 MLB postseason schedule

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP/SCORE TIME (ET)/SCORE TV Thurs., Oct. 7 ALDS Game 1 Astros vs. White Sox HOU 6, CHW 1 FS1

ALDS Game 1 Rays vs. Red Sox TB 5, BOS 0 FS1 Fri., Oct. 8 ALDS Game 2 Astros vs. White Sox HOU 9, CHW 4 MLB Network

NLDS Game 1 Brewers vs. Braves MIL 2, ATL 1 TBS

ALDS Game 2 Rays vs. Red Sox BOS 14, TB 6 FS1

NLDS Game 1 Giants vs. Dodgers SF 4, LAD 0 TBS Sat., Oct. 9 NLDS Game 2 Brewers vs. Braves 5:07 p.m. TBS

NLDS Game 2 Giants vs. Dodgers 9:07 p.m. TBS Sun., Oct. 10 ALDS Game 3 Red Sox vs. Rays 4:07 p.m. MLB Network

ALDS Game 3 White Sox vs. Astros 8:07 p.m. FS1 Mon., Oct. 11 NLDS Game 3 Braves vs. Brewers 1:07 p.m. TBS

ALDS Game 4 (if nec.) White Sox vs. Astros 3:37 p.m. FS1

ALDS Game 4 (if nec.) Red Sox vs. Rays 7:07 p.m. FS1

NLDS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Giants 9:37 p.m. TBS Tues., Oct. 12 NLDS Game 4 (if nec.) Braves vs. Brewers 5:07 p.m. TBS

NLDS Game 4 (if nec.) Dodgers vs. Giants 9:07 p.m. TBS Weds., Oct. 13 ALDS Game 5 (if nec.) Rays vs. Red Sox 5:07 p.m. FS1

ALDS Game 5 (if nec.) Astros vs. White Sox 9:07 p.m. FS1 Thurs., Oct 14 NLDS Game 5 (if nec.) Brewers vs. Braves 5:07 p.m. TBS

NLDS Game 5 (if nec.) Giants vs. Dodgers 9:07 p.m. TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Fri., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 1 TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 TBD TBA TBS Mon., Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 Tues., Oct. 19 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 3 TBD TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 4 TBD TBA TBS Thurs., Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Fri., Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 23 ALCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Weds., Oct. 27 Game 2 TBD TBA Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Game 3 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Game 4 TBD TBA Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Tues., Nov. 2 Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Weds., Nov. 3 Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox

