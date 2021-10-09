2021-mlb-postseason-bracket-1.png
The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is underway, and eight teams are left battling for this year's World Series title. This year's playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games, leaving four LDS matchups: Astros-White Sox and Rays-Red Sox in the American League, and Giants-Dodgers and Brewers-Braves in the National League.

The Astros opened up a 2-0 lead over the White Sox on Friday, while the Red Sox and Rays head to Game 3 tied 1-1. In the National League, the Giants and Brewers were Game 1 winners on Friday.

So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

2021-mlb-postseason-bracket-2.png
2021 MLB postseason schedule

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATEMATCHUPTIME/SCORE

Tues., Oct 5

Yankees at Red Sox (AL)

BOS 6, NYY 2

Weds., Oct 6

Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)

LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUP/SCORETIME (ET)/SCORETV

Thurs., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 6, CHW 1

FS1


ALDS Game 1

Rays vs. Red Sox

TB 5, BOS 0

FS1

Fri., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 9, CHW 4

MLB Network


NLDS Game 1

Brewers vs. Braves

MIL 2, ATL 1

TBS


ALDS Game 2

Rays vs. Red Sox

BOS 14, TB 6

FS1


NLDS Game 1

Giants vs. Dodgers

SF 4, LAD 0

TBS

Sat., Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2

Brewers vs. Braves

5:07 p.m.

TBS


NLDS Game 2

Giants vs. Dodgers

9:07 p.m.

TBS

Sun., Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Rays

4:07 p.m.

MLB Network


ALDS Game 3

White Sox vs. Astros

8:07 p.m.

FS1

Mon., Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Brewers

1:07 p.m.

TBS


ALDS Game 4 (if nec.)

White Sox vs. Astros

3:37 p.m.

FS1


ALDS Game 4 (if nec.)

Red Sox vs. Rays

7:07 p.m.

FS1


NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Giants

9:37 p.m.

TBS

Tues., Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)

Braves vs. Brewers

5:07 p.m.

TBS


NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)

Dodgers vs. Giants

9:07 p.m.

TBS

Weds., Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Rays vs. Red Sox

5:07 p.m.

FS1


ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Astros vs. White Sox

9:07 p.m.

FS1

Thurs., Oct 14

NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Brewers vs. Braves

5:07 p.m.

TBS


NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Giants vs. Dodgers

9:07 p.m.

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Fri., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1


NLCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

TBS

Mon., Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

FS1

Tues., Oct. 19

ALCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Fri., Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sat., Oct. 23

ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1


NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATEGAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Tues., Oct. 26

Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox

Fri., Oct. 29

Game 3

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 30

Game 4

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sun., Oct. 31

Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Tues., Nov. 2

Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Nov. 3

Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

