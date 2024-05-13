It's fairly common to see Major League Baseball players break their bat on a foul ball. For St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Matt Carpenter, he was able to accomplish a fairly rare feat on Sunday.

During Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Carpenter was at the plate and took a swing at a pitch. His bat ended up breaking on the play, but it actually broke before his bat made contact with the ball.

Just before Brewers starter Bryse Wilson's pitch made contact with Carpenter's bat, the bat completely broke, and Carpenter was left holding a little piece of lumber in his hands.

The upper part of the bat that went flying ended up spiking itself on the turf right in front of the mound.

During the play, the bat can be seen splitting it too in the middle of Carpenter's swing. Carpenter somehow still made contact with the ball and it deflected off the catcher's glove of Gary Sanchez.

It was certainly one of the more strange foul ball scenarios of the last few years. Carpenter ended up going 1-for-4 in the game, and the Cardinals came away with a 4-3 win against their National League Central counterparts.

Sunday's win brought the Cardinals to 16-24 on the season, good for fifth in the NL Central. St. Louis is aiming to claim the division crown for the first time since 2022, when they eventually fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card series.