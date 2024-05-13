The Cleveland Guardians have become the latest MLB team to unveil their City Connect uniforms for the 2024 season. The Guardians will begin wearing their themed uniforms on Friday when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

The franchise recently changed its name to the Guardians, and the uniforms pay homage to that new name. The main theme of the uniforms is the Guardian of Traffic statues that can be seen on the Hope Memorial Bridge.

The jerseys contain the letters "CLE" written across their chest, which is a phrase that Cleveland residents constantly refer to the city with.

While some teams like the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies have chosen non-traditional colors, the Guardians are still utilizing the red and navy blue that have become synonymous with the franchise for decades.

The color of the Guardians' pants is sandstone, which draws inspiration from the Berea sandstone that can be found on the Hope Memorial Bridge's pillars. "EST 1901" is also showcased on the collar of the jersey to honor the founding of the franchise. In addition, the phrase "THE LAND" also appears on the player's waistbands, which is a nickname for the city of Cleveland.

The style of the "CLE" on the jerseys also is inspired by the look of the pylons that support the Guardians of Traffic.

According to MLB.com, the Guardians began working on the concept for the City Connect uniforms back in Dec. 2021. The Guardians now will join the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays as the teams that have introduced City Connect uniforms during the 2024 season.

The Guardians will wear the new uniforms for every Friday home game.