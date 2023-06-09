There's no rest for MLB's best team, as the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field as part of a 15-game Friday MLB schedule. The Rays finished off a sweep of the first-place Twins with a 4-2 victory on Thursday night, their sixth straight. The Rangers, leaders of the AL West, lost to the Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday but won seven of their previous eight. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees also renew their long-standing rivalry Friday, starting a three-game series in the Bronx.

First pitch for Rangers vs. Rays is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rays as -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100), and the Rangers are priced at +140 in its latest MLB odds. The over/under for total runs scored is set at 8. The loaded 15-game Friday MLB schedule means hundreds of possibilities for wagers. If you combine your favorite picks into a parlay, you can really cash in. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 32-24 roll on all-top rated MLB picks (+379). Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Friday, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 11-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is picking Over 8 runs (-115) in the Rangers vs. Rays matchup. Both teams have been scorching-hot with the bats, and the pitching matchup doesn't look like one that will cool them off. Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow is making just his third start of the season after starting on the IL. Rangers expected starter Andrew Heaney pitched just three innings in his last start, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks against the Mariners.

These are MLB's top two teams in runs scored, with the Rangers first with 386 in 61 games while the Rays have scored 372 in 65. Both rank in the top five in OPS and total bases, and Tampa Bay has a league-high 108 home runs. The Rays have scored at least four runs in seven of their past eight. The Rays have been tough to stop at home, where they are 28-6. Texas is 19-12 on the road, 10-6 as an underdog. See who else to back here.

How to make MLB parlays for Friday, June 9

The model also locked in three other best bets for Friday, including two confident money-line plays. You can only see the model's MLB parlay picks and best bets at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 11-1, and which teams are must-backs? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 32-24 run on top-rated money-line picks, and find out.