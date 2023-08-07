The Minnesota Twins hope to increase their lead in the American League Central when they visit the division-rival Detroit Tigers for the opener of their four-game series on Monday (6:40 p.m. ET) at Comerica Park. Minnesota (59-54) posted its fourth straight victory on Sunday, a 5-3 triumph over Arizona, to move 4 ½ games ahead of Cleveland in the AL Central. Detroit (49-62) continued its downward spiral with a 10-6 loss to Tampa Bay in the rubber match of their three-game set.

On Monday, Minnesota's Pablo Lopez (6-6, 4.01 ERA) makes the start against Detroit's Joey Wentz (2-9, 6.37). The Twins are -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) while the Tigers are +140 underdogs in the MLB odds, per the SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. The game is one of 11 on the MLB schedule for Monday evening. Elsewhere in the majors, the Cincinnati Reds (+114) attempt to halt their six-game losing streak when they host the Miami Marlins and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers seek their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the division-rival Oakland Athletics.

Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 20 of the 2023 MLB season 54-43 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 11-4 (+404). Anyone following it has seen big returns.

For Monday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over 6-1. You can see the model's top picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Reds (+114) to defeat the Marlins. Both teams are slumping as they look to remain in the thick of the National League wild-card race, with Cincinnati having lost six consecutive contests and Miami dropping four straight and six of its last seven. The Reds are tied with the NL Central-rival Chicago Cubs for the final spot while the Marlins are one-half game behind them.

Miami is 24-31 away from home this season but has struggled mightily in visiting ballparks since late June. After sweeping a three-game series in Boston to extend their road winning streak to seven games, the Marlins lost 10 straight in enemy territory and have dropped 13 of 14 after being swept at Texas over the weekend. TJ Friedl has turned on the power of late for Cincinnati, hitting three of his career-high 10 home runs over his last five contests, while Miami right-hander Eury Perez has served up three blasts over 6 ⅓ innings in his last two starts. See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Monday MLB parlays

The model also locked in two other best bets for Monday. You can see the model's MLB Monday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of over 6-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on an 11-4 roll on top-rated run-line picks, and find out.